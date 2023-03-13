Mt. Crescent Ski Area hosts final weekend of activities for the season

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (KMTV) — Most folks are excited to get spring underway but some headed to Iowa for a chance to enjoy the last that winter had to offer at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Sunday.

The final weekend of snow on the slopes featured half-price night skiing, snowboarding, sensational sledding and a snow sculpture competition. Contestants in the sculpture contest had a chance to win prizes including season passes for next year.

“We have been pretty busy all year long but typically late in March, we see viewership decline a little bit so we usually see a little bit of bump. People getting their last chance. We had a great ski snowboard session yesterday. (A) lot of folks out getting their turns in and getting their practice in before they head out to Colorado for family ski trips,” said Site Manager Chris Andrew.

The slopes closed at 3 p.m. on Sunday so folks will have to wait until next year to hit the slopes at Mt. Crescent.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.