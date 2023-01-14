Mt. Crescent to offer free ski and snowboard lessons this month

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (KMTV) — Local residents looking to get their ski on and gain confidence in one of the most popular winter pastimes can do so at Mt. Crescent Ski Area. Mt. Crescent will be offering its 1, 2, 3 Learn to Ski/Snowboard Lessons free of charge on select dates later this month in honor of National Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month.

“By offering these free lessons we hope to introduce more local families to the sport and give them the confidence they need to get out there, have fun, and learn something new while enjoying the unique winter beauty of southwestern Iowa’s Loess Hills,” Pottawattamie Conservation promotions and outreach coordinator Kylie Gumpert said.

Free lessons for the public will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th. Participants must be 9 years of age or older and will need to rent or bring their own equipment. Lesson availability is limited so participants are encouraged to show up early. Doors open at 3:00 p.m.

By the end of their lesson participants will build confidence in their abilities, and receive fundamental knowledge including starting, stopping, and turning to help them have some winter fun on the hill this season.

Lesson length varies depending on group size, but participants can plan for lessons to last 30 minutes to one hour. Mt. Crescent will remain open for night skiing until 9:00 p.m. if individuals are interested in staying after their lesson and purchasing a lift ticket.

All participants will need to fill out a waiver before participating, which is available online beforehand at www.skicrescent.com.

