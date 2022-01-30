Mulhall's hosts Q & A with plant experts for house plant enthusiasts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Did you know that January is "National Houseplant Month?"

Mulhall's invited three experts for a special Q & A to answer all things houseplants. Audience members got to ask questions about anything & everything from watering, pests, repotting, and lighting.

It's the chance for plant enthusiasts to discuss what is trending, what will be popular this year, and maintain what they already have.

"I think it's so great to not be afraid because we all fail at things. You know what I mean. These trials and errors are plants just like us. Our plants will grow back. We need to remember the love we give to our plants will show," said plant expert, Lo Gomez.

Mulhall's offers other classes and Q & A sessions. They list those on their website under the events page.

