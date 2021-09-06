Mulhall's, Keep Omaha Beautiful team up to replace trees lost during severe storms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall planting season is approaching, and after this summer’s destructive storms, replacing lost trees around the community is more important than ever.

Mulhall’s is teaming up with Keep Omaha Beautiful to plant about twenty trees across the metro.

It’s all part of the Trees for Omaha program, which aims to make the city’s tree canopy more diverse and more resilient to a variety of threats like storm damage.

“We were able to raise about $4,000 to that organization so that they could plant some new trees after all the storms and the damage we had. And with that, they’re going to actually care for and support those trees throughout the next year of that tree’s life, which is really cool and doesn’t always happen with trees," said Ethan Anderson with Mulhall's.

Mulhall’s is also encouraging residents to plant around their neighborhoods.

Throughout the month of September, the garden center is holding a fall plant sale where trees, shrubs and perennials are all 30% off.

See more about the Trees for Omaha program here: Keep Omaha Beautiful

