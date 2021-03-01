Mulhall's offering recycling drop-off location in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Mulhall’s is offering a new recycling drop-off location in Northwest Omaha.

In addition to the same mixed recyclables accepted through the city’s curbside recycling pickup, the drop-off site at Mulhall’s will also have a dedicated bin for glass recycling.

“We’re excited to do whatever we can to help grow the conversation around conservation and make Omaha a more beautiful, sustainable, and healthy place to live and work,” said Mulhall’s president Mick Mulhall.

The drop-off site will be open from dawn to dusk and is located in Mulhall's parking lot.

Mulhall’s is located at 120th and Maple Street.

