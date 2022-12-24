Watch Now
Multiple crews battling fire at Netties Mexican Restaurant in Bellevue

Posted at 7:25 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 20:33:10-05

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Several fire departments have been busy Friday evening fighting a fire in Bellevue at the beloved Netties Mexican Restaurant.

The Omaha Fire Department joined Bellevue Fire in battling the blaze.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

