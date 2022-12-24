Multiple crews battling fire at Netties Mexican Restaurant in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Several fire departments have been busy Friday evening fighting a fire in Bellevue at the beloved Netties Mexican Restaurant.

The Omaha Fire Department joined Bellevue Fire in battling the blaze.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Structure fire in the 7100blk of Railroad Ave, all lanes closed. Bellevue Fire and @OmahaFireDept responding. @CityofBellevue Tweeted by @LtReedBPD pic.twitter.com/KzfnuNnQA8 — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) December 23, 2022

Several fire agencies are working this structure fire in ⁦@CityofBellevue⁩ at Netties, PLEASE do not drive down here and tie up traffic for emergency responders. ⁦@SarpyCounty911⁩ Tweeted by @LtReedBPD pic.twitter.com/rrp8FnhnWv — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) December 23, 2022

