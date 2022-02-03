Multiple crews respond to fire at Heartland Farms in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Multiple crews are responding to Heartland Farms in Bennington Thursday morning where a fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m.

The farm sells horses and offers boarding options. Owners say there are 50 horses on the farm right now.

Omaha, Bennington, Waterloo, Arlington and Fremont departments have all responded to the fire.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson is there. This is a developing story.

