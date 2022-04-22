Multiple local organizations host Earth Day cleanup events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On this Earth Day, people across Omaha and the nation are taking action for the environment and climate.

Volunteers from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands spread out at Highland Park to pick up litter in an effort to make Omaha cleaner and nicer this morning between 10 a.m. and 11:30.

"We wanted to commemorate Earth Day, be a part of everybody out in the community going out and helping to clean up and celebrate the community. For us too, it's such a great way to get together as a staff, for some team-building, some face-to-face time," said Nichole Turgeon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

Cleaning up is a major way to give back to the community, Turgeon said.

Another group did the same at another Omaha park: volunteers from Keep Omaha Beautiful worked at Levi Carter Park in an effort to beautify and respect the outdoors.

That's not the only Earth Day festivity that happened in Omaha.

25 boys from North Star Foundation are planting four trees at Lake Cunningham in north-central Omaha tonight. The event serves as an educational opportunity to discuss the planting of and maintenance for trees. Lake Cunningham, also known as "The C," opened last August after receiving millions in funding for improvements.

The boys will enjoy a toasty and tasty outdoors reward afterward for their hard work: they'll get to roast s'mores around a campfire when they're finished.

