Omaha police investigate multiple overnight shootings, stabbing

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 07:52:23-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight.

Omaha police say one person was shot near 55th and Ames and the victim's injuries are considered serious.

That shooting happened around midnight. So far, there is no word on any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

About a half hour later, Omaha police say another shooting occurred near 24th and Ellison.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the area and they were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No reports of any arrests in this case either.

At least one other person has been shot.

Omaha police told 3 News Now they came into Immanuel Hospital after 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

The victim was then transferred to Bergan Mercy.

That person's condition has not been released and it's not known whether they are connected to the other two shootings.

Additionally, Omaha police say one person is in the hospital after being stabbed near 27th and St. Mary's Ave.

It happened a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday and the victim is said to have serious injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.


