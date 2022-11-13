UPDATE: One person dead and seven others injured after Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that killed one person and injured seven others Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from OPD:

OPD responded to the shooting call at 33rd and Ames Avenue at 4:08 a.m. and located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

OFD medics transported both victims to the Nebraska Medical Center. One victim died at the hospital. Six additional victims arrived by private vehicle at the Nebraska Medical Center and CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org], or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

