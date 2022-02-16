Multiple shootings in Omaha Tuesday night; three victims transported to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating multiple shootings that sent people to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Three victims were found at different scenes, all within 45 minutes.

The first one happened in the area of 42nd and Bedford Streets around 8 p.m. Police on the scene told 3 News Now that a woman was shot outside of the J-N-J grocery store. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other shootings were reported roughly 45 minutes later on Tuesday. One was near 64th St. and Grand Ave. and authorities say one person with gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, police responded to a shooting roughly a mile from that location at the Kwik Shop on the corner of 72nd St. and Crown Point. Officials say a person was in serious condition following that shooting, but that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

OPD continues to look for suspects and information in all three shootings.

