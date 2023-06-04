Multiple volunteer groups hold cleanup effort at Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Things are looking a little different around Standing Bear Lake. The lake is currently drained to clear out invasive species of fish and folks took advantage of the unusual circumstances to help clean up the lake.

Around 35 volunteers put on their boots and gloves to help remove waste from the lake. They picked up plastic, fishing line and other waste that lay on the bottom of the lake.

There continue to be new additions and improvements being made to the lake.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says removing the litter from around the lake now will help discourage more people from leaving trash in the future.

“These areas will be a lot more angler friendly when we get done. There will be some jetties. We're gonna improve the boat ramp and have a kayak launch. So these facilities are gonna be a lot nicer,” said Jeff Jackson, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The cleanup was organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Greater Omaha Trail Runners, Omaha Running Club, Omaha Parks, and the City of Omaha.

