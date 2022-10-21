Munroe-Meyer Institute hosts Trick or Treat event for families with intellectual, developmental disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Munroe-Meyer Institute announced plans for its Trick or Treat event for families with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Faculty and staff members of the Munroe-Meyer Institute, as well as community partners, will give candy and treats to children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their family members as part of the annual Trick or Treat event. This year it's being held indoors with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The event, one of the year’s most popular at MMI, is intended as an accessible and sensory-friendly event for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families who may face barriers when trick-or-treating traditionally.

It will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Munroe-Meyer Institute located at 6902 Pine Street Omaha, Nebraska.

Event volunteers will be in costume and tables inside the building will be decorated. Many children, adults and families will attend the event in costume.

Visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask at the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.