Mural dedicated in memory of unsolved Omaha murder victims

On Saturday, a mural in the heart of North Omaha was dedicated to five women who were tragically murdered.

The dedication event took place at the Assembly of the Saints Church which is the site of the mural. The faces of five women, who are the victims of unsolved murder cases, are featured in it.

One of those women is Jamelia Hesseltine who was murdered and found dead by her two children ten years ago. Her sister wants to keep Jamelia's memory alive.

“Every day I carry her. From her laughter, her memories — I still hear her laughing,” said Jamelia's sister Buffy Bush. “Every time I need to laugh, I think of something she would say that would be so silly just to make me laugh. I carry her with every breath that I take. I miss her with every breath, it's a pain that does not go away."

The mural also includes the names of an additional 35 women who have been murdered in the community. It is scheduled to be finished this spring.

