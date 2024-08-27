"Music at the Crossing:" Help celebrate the one year anniversary of Gretna Crossing Park being open

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s been one year since the 150-acre Gretna Crossing Park opened. The city is inviting you to come out and celebrate.

It’s the first “Music at the Crossing” to celebrate everything Gretna. There will be live bands, food trucks, yard games and a beer garden for the community. It’s all located at the amphitheater at Gretna Crossing Park

"Music at the Crossing" will take place Sunday, Sept. 22. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.