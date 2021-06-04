Music Festivals return to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There has not been a music festival in North Omaha for years, but this year there will be one highlighting local artists at Miller Park.

"We haven't had anything like that in quite a while, so to be able to have this type of experience and to bring it back to the community and to the North Omaha community, it's very exciting. And to bring it back with our own people, those individuals from North Omaha who have been raised in this park, it's really a full-circle moment for us," said Gennean Scott, the VP of Human Capital and Inclusion.

The first band to play will be Enjoli and Timeless.

"We are all from North Omaha, this is where we grew up so to be able to do a festival in Miller park where, you would have to know, Gallagher Park used to be there. You would have to know the history of that area and just North Omaha as a whole and our history to know where we came from to understand why we are so excited and blessed to have this opportunity," said Enjoli Mitchell, lead singer.

The musicians want to be an example and an inspiration for their community.

"Anything is possible. A little girl who grew up in North Omaha, born and raised in a church, who just wanted to sing. I never knew that I would be performing in Miller park for a festival. Just know that whatever you put your mind to, there is no age limit, there is no age cap. If you want to do it, put your mind to it and do it," said Mitchell.

These free concerts are open for anyone to join. It will kick off this Saturday, June 5, then continue with the first Saturdays in August and September.

"There is what, 80 acres of land here? So we encourage people to come out, we start at 7 o'clock, spread out, and enjoy the music," said Scott.

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, as well as food to have a family picnic. Dogs are welcomed but must remain on a leash. Masks are not required, but social distancing is.

