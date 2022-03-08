Musical adaptation of The Color Purple opens at Omaha Community Playhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, a musical adaptation of The Color Purple opened Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

It’s a story of triumph that follows the life of Celie from youth through adulthood.

She endures trauma, tragedy, and heartbreak, and as she grows older, discovers her inner strength.

The musical is driven by powerful vocal performances, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, and blues genres.

“As we say in the baptist church, these some sangin’ folks, okay? And it’s so exciting to sit in the audience and just feel the energy in the room. People just engaging. And it’s such a beautifully diverse audience,” said Kathy Tyree, director of the production and Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement at the playhouse.

A special pre-show panel discussion will take place on March 25 highlighting Omaha African American women playwrights.

Tickets are available here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.