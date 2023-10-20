Musician Bret Michaels to adopt dog who saved kitten's life

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week 3 News Now told you about Bret Michaels, not the musician but the dog, at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) whose blood helped save the life of a four-week-old kitten.

Friday 3 News Now learned he's going to be adopted by Bret Michaels — the human musician — who says he couldn't be more thrilled.

It turns out the story by 3 News Now Reporter Aaron Hegarty made its way to Michaels, and he reached out to NHS to hear more about the dog and things fell into place.

“Bret Michaels the human has experience with huskies, and he's a big fan of them,” said Alec Rose, digital marketing manager at NHS. “He's got German shepherds too and they can be pretty similar, so right off the bat he was interested in taking him home.”

But Michaels the human won't be getting the full rockstar treatment, he'll still have to go through the whole adoption process.

Right now, Bret Michaels the dog is in a foster home until the human can get away from his tour to stop by.

As for the kitten he helped, NHS says Thorn's doing well. He and his siblings have a few weeks before they go up for adoption, but Thorn's adoption fees have already been sponsored.

