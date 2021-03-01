Teens killed in Muskogee shooting identified

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Two teens died in an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee.

Police said the suspects were both 17 year old runaways from Blair, Nebraska who set out on a multi-state crime spree.

A letter from a Blair Community Schools identified the teens as Farrah Rauch and Joseph Dugan.

Police responded to the area of North 18th Street and Tollett Road for reports of an attempted carjacking. Just after police arrived on scene, a truck was reported stolen in the same area as the first attempted carjacking. Officers spotted the stolen truck and began a short chase before the truck wrecked. The two people in the truck ran from the scene of the accident and exchanged gunfire with police.

Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin with the Muskogee Police Department said, "There was gunfire that was exchanged and both of those subjects are deceased at this time.”

Police said a female suspect fired at officers while running from the scene and was shot and killed. The other suspect ran and tried to hide in a heavily wooded area. Police used a drone to locate them and they died by self inflicted gunshot.

“It’s unfortunate the ending that took place, but the suspect chooses how we react," Hamlin said.

The Muskogee Police Department said officers James Folsom, Shawn Brown, B.J. Hudson, and Evan Hendricks are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

