Myanmar refugees open doors to new church

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, Myanmar refugees held a dedication to open the doors of their long-awaited Karen Christian church building.

Numerous people from Myanmar fled their native country due to religious persecution and found a new home here in Omaha. Now, many have become citizens and are able to freely worship in their brand-new building.

"We feel so thrilled and excited, overwhelmed. We have never seen in our homeland, we don’t have the freedom to worship because we are under dictatorship government but now we have freedom,” said Sua Khu, pastor.

On Sunday, they opened the doors to their new Karen Christian Revival Church, a project that’s been years in the making.

"Ten years ago we had a vision of this, to have a building. And we purchased the land of 12 acres here 10 years ago and started putting our money through careers, through working together so all together come as one body and that’s how we started," said Khu.

The church was a $2 million project. People of the church said they’re blessed to finally utilize the space. They said while it was a long process, they did it together.

"We are refugees, when we came here we had nothing now we really thank God who blessed us, we work together for something," said Khu Soe, a church member.

According to pastors, the church, located in north Omaha, will be a place where everyone is welcome.

They said while it is a house of prayer, it stands as a home base for the community.

"We want to keep people safe and good citizens. That’s how we plan that and also not only for the church, we use this for the community as well," said Khu.

