Mystery Science Theater 3000 bringing live show to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love bad movies and dissecting them with friends and family, chances are you might be a Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan. If so, you’ll have a chance to catch the riffing robots and more live this fall right here in Omaha.

In a release, Omaha Performing Arts (OPA) said the “Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour” will be appearing at the Orpheum, on Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 PM.

OPA said, "Tickets starting at $35 go on sale Friday, July 9 at 11:00 AM at TicketOmaha.com , and at NOON by calling 402.345.0606 or by visiting the Holland Performing Arts Center at 1200 Douglas Street Omaha, NE 68102."

Series creator Joel Hodgson is supervising the tour and said, “I’m thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us. I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen.”

The tour includes 80 stops across the country and will feature the 1985 movie “Making Contact.”

