"Name A Pet" fundraiser underway at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fundraiser going on at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) is helping their animals up for adoption in a unique way.

"We get thousands of animals in each year and a lot of those animals don’t have any names. So it’s up to our staff to come up with name ideas for all these animals and at a certain point you start to get repetitive because that’s a lot of names to come up with," said Steven Elonich, Digital Marketing Manager with NHS.

So, Elonich came up with a solution.

For a donation, you can name a pet at the shelter with all proceeds going back to NHS.

The fundraiser also brings more attention to the animals.

"You’ll see their ridiculous name on the website. Someone will screenshot, send to their friends, say ‘Oh, look who’s available at the Nebraska Humane Society,’ and the more eyeballs, the more likely the animal gets adopted," said Elonich.

About 150 names have been submitted already.

"We had Adam Sandler the lizard get suggested. We had two rats named after ex-boyfriends. I Love My Wife Tammy was a critter’s name, so shout out to Tammy and her husband. Ham Sandwich, a lot of meat ones," said Elonich.

Pam Wiese, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing with NHS, said the fundraiser allows people to feel more involved with the shelter.

"I like this because it is interactive with people so they get a chance to use their creativity," said Wiese.

If you want to submit a name, act fast. The fundraiser ends on Sunday.

"This has been really fun seeing some of the crazy names that people are coming up with. My favorite is Boaty McBoatface. I’m thinking of renaming my husband that," joked Wiese.

There are a few rules about name submissions: no controversial or political figures are allowed, no bad words and names must be 20 characters or less.

Visit this website to participate in the fundraiser.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.