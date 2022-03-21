National Agriculture Week: Gov. Ricketts says industry crucial to Nebraska economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation on Monday for National Agriculture Week.

He says one in four jobs in Nebraska are tied to agriculture and that it makes up about 20% of the state's overall economy.

“Last year, we saw that ag exports were just through the roof. It was a phenomenal year. In fact, we set a beef export record from Nebraska — $1.81 billion in beef exports. That was 40% higher than 2020 and 25% higher than the previous high year, which was 2018,” said Ricketts.

Ag Week is March 20 to 26.

