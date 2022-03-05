National anthem singers sought for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — National anthem singers are being sought to perform at the College World Series in June. Seventeen performers will be selected.

Winners will receive tickets to the game they are performing but must cover travel costs.

The opportunity is open to any soloist, duo or group. Submissions must be acapella, may not use voice enhancements and cannot be more than a year old.

Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. CDT on April 1. Applicants must complete the online form and submit a video link. Video files will not be accepted.

The CWS runs June 17-27.

