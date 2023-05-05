National Center for Missing & Exploited Children searching for missing 16-year-old Omaha girl

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Omaha.

Here's what we know:

Hayley Pelley has been missing for one week. She disappeared from her home in Omaha on Friday, April 28.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office believes she may have traveled to Denver, CO. or Orange County, CA.

Hayley is described as 4’11” and weighs 142 lbs. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Hayley will be featured on Ring’s Neighbors app [vimeo.com] which has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

We are urging anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely.

If you have any information about Hayley or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office (Nebraska) at 1-402-593-2288.

