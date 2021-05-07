OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and Methodist health system is offering advice to help families.

Therapist Jerry Vobejda says parents should first recognize if their kids are struggling and set time aside to talk. Next, he says to reach out to others for recommendations on how to help a struggling child.

“Between reaching out to coworkers, friends, your own parents, your own siblings. Figuring out who can answer some of the things you don't have answers for, reaching out to the school, reaching out for support. Those things are extraordinarily important,” said Vobejda.

He also says it's critical that people understand there are resources in the community to help any child who is struggling.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

