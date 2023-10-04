National Emergency Alert Test to be conducted across broadcast platforms Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Paul Johnson is the director of Douglas County Emergency Management, and says it only comes around every so often.

“This is one of the more important tests we do,” he said. “This test is conducted every three years.”

The alert will be sent across many forms of broadcast communication including TV, radio, and phone.

Johnson said on your phone, this won’t be your average text.

“It'll be similar to an amber alert,” he said. “The text message will read ‘this is a test of a national emergency alert system, no action is necessary.’”

Equipment that can quickly warn you of a national emergency situation will be tested on Wednesday. Johnson said the test is supposed to sound even if phones are set to silent. His office is working with Nebraska’s Emergency Management Office to make sure everyone gets the alert.

“There’s so many pieces of technology and communication that are involved with this test,” he said. “[It] originates out of Washington D.C., they’ll track and monitor this test and its results.”

Johnson says customers should check with their cell phone provider if they do not receive the alert. The test will be conducted at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

