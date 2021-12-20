National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to be honored Tuesday by Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first official day of winter is on Tuesday, which will be the longest night and shortest day of the year as it is the Winter Solstice.

It is also the day that National Homeless Person's Memorial Day is observed. It is a day of remembrance for those who have died due to issues that disproportionately affect homeless individuals including lack of healthcare and exposure to severe temperatures.

In the Omaha metro area, the Siena Francis House said that there have been 119 deaths within the last year for members of the community who have experienced homelessness. The organization provides year-round emergency overnight shelter, meals and other low-barrier immediate assistance in addition to residential addiction treatment and permanent supportive housing to men and women.

Tuesday night the 30-minute memorial service for National Homeless Person's Memorial Day will be held at 5 p.m. in front of the Siena Francis House Emergency Shelter at 1117 N. 17th St. in Omaha.

