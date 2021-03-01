Menu

National Kolache Day celebrated Monday

Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:24:17-05

It may be a Monday, but for many, there's reason to celebrate this morning — it’s National Kolache Day!

The tasty treat from the Czech Republic is being celebrated across the U.S. today.

Kolache Factory describes a kolache as a "warm, slightly sweet fresh-baked pastry traditionally filled with sausage, cheese or fruit."

Kolache Factory makes their dough from scratch daily, according to their website.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen visited Kolache Factory on Monday morning, where they are celebrating by offering a free pastry to those who show up at their 84th and L location.

