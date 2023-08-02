National Night Out celebrated across the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday was a national night out, an opportunity for law enforcement agencies throughout the country to reach out to the community they protect.

At the Hy-Vee near 156th and Maple, there were a ton of activities, including pony rides, food trucks and bike giveaways.

Not to mention, a visit from the Storm Chasers and their mascot. It's a chance for everyone to let loose and see the lighter side of the profession.

"I think it's important because the neighbors have a lot of questions they want to ask the police, and this is a time they can come out, meet us in person, and ask those questions, and we have those answers for them in person," said Cindy Dmyterko, Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

There were events in La Vista, Papillion, Council Bluffs and throughout Omaha.

