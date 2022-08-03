National Night Out in Bellevue aims to create community connections with first responders
Bellevue National Night Out aims to connect community with first responders.
Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 20:55:06-04
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Ron Johnson was live in Bellevue's Everett Park for National Night Out, an event adopted by law enforcement and other first responders across the country to foster connections with the communities they serve.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.