National Poison Prevention Week aims to raise awareness; local hotline available 24/7

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s National Poison Prevention Week. In Omaha, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center is working to educate the public on ways to stay safe.

A poison is anything that can harm you if used in the wrong way, like cleaning supplies, alcohol, gasoline and medicine.

These items are all around us so it’s necessary to keep them properly labeled.

It’s also important to never mix cleaning products, and make sure dangerous chemicals are kept away from children and pets.

“Little kids are probably one of our primary offenders because they tend to get into everything that they can see. This often happens at a relative’s house or when there’s other things going on in the home or where medication might be left out. Often it also happens in the summertime or the spring when we’re going through spring cleaning and we’re looking for different types of chemicals for different things or pesticides," said Angie Pasho, Education Coordinator with the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.

Nurses with the Nebraska Regional Poison Center are available 24/7 to answer questions.

Their phone number is 1-800-222-1222.

