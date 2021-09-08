National Preparedness Month: Make a plan and build a kit in case of emergencies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — September is National Preparedness Month, a time to consider how you would deal with the next flood, wildfire, tornado, hail, ice or snowstorm event.

This week, KMTV 3 News Now is focusing on how to make a plan and build a kit.

THE PLAN

Make sure to think about these questions and talk to those you live with to make sure you're prepared.

How will you get emergency alerts and warnings?

Where and how will you shelter?

What is your evacuation route?

How will your family/household communicate during an event?

Have paper copies of contact information for family members and important facilities, doctors, schools, etc. each person should carry one.

BUILDING A KIT

When disaster strikes, you may not have much time to act, so now is the time to prepare for an emergency.

This form provided by the Nebraska emergency management agency is printable and useful to have: nema.nebraska.gov

A few things you should have on hand:

A three-day supply of non-perishable food

One gallon of water per person, per day

A first aid kit and any medications you need to take

Supplies such as batteries, flashlights and cash

3 News Now will continue to provide tips and tools throughout the month of September.

