National Preparedness Month: Prepare for disasters

September is National Preparedness Month — a time to consider how you would deal with the next flood, wildfire, tornado, hail, ice or snowstorm event.

This week, we're focusing on making sure you're prepared for disasters. We're looking at what disasters you need to be ready for and how to best prepare.

In Nebraska, you need to be aware of severe weather threats like flooding, tornadoes, cold weather/snowstorms and fires.

But how can you prepare when you don't know what could happen? Here are some tips.

Have a communication plan. Sign up for 3 news now weather and emergency alerts. Download our 3 News Now Storm Shield app. That will give you the alerts and information you need, even if you lose power.

You should also:



Save for a rainy day

Practice emergency drills

Safeguard documents

Plan with neighbors/friends

Know evacuation routes

Document and insure property

Here is a link to pdf documents you can print out and use to make sure you are prepared for anything that might come our way.

We'll continue to share important information with you about being prepared all month long.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.