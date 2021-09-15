Watch
National Preparedness Month: Prepare for disasters

Nati Harnik/AP
Residents and snow plows clear snow off roads and sidewalks in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after an overnight winter storm. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Winter Weather Nebraska
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 14:26:15-04

September is National Preparedness Month — a time to consider how you would deal with the next flood, wildfire, tornado, hail, ice or snowstorm event.

This week, we're focusing on making sure you're prepared for disasters. We're looking at what disasters you need to be ready for and how to best prepare.

In Nebraska, you need to be aware of severe weather threats like flooding, tornadoes, cold weather/snowstorms and fires.

But how can you prepare when you don't know what could happen? Here are some tips.

Have a communication plan. Sign up for 3 news now weather and emergency alerts. Download our 3 News Now Storm Shield app. That will give you the alerts and information you need, even if you lose power.

You should also:

  • Save for a rainy day
  • Practice emergency drills
  • Safeguard documents
  • Plan with neighbors/friends
  • Know evacuation routes
  • Document and insure property

Here is a link to pdf documents you can print out and use to make sure you are prepared for anything that might come our way.

We'll continue to share important information with you about being prepared all month long.

