National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; DEA in Omaha says it helps combat drug misuse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — All across the country, including in Omaha, people are dropping off prescription drugs they no longer want to use or are expired.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is aimed at helping remove the threat these medications pose. Omaha offered people 22 drop-off sites for unwanted prescriptions. The Drug Enforcement Administration hopes to fight a national and local crisis.

"We've seen prescription medication problems all across the nation, it's certainly not limited to Omaha but it is something we have seen in our city," the Drug Enforcement Administration's Emily Murray said. "We know in addition to prescription medications, and the overdose, over-abuse that's been coming with that, we've seen counterfeit pills on the rise as well and with that, comes a significant threat as well."

Take Back Day operated at about 4000 sites across the country.

SEE MORE: DEA and partners holding Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.