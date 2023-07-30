Native Omaha Days Parade draws huge turnout

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Native Omaha Days parade has been bringing Omahans together since the 1970s to celebrate the culture and history of north Omaha. The parade wraps up a week-long event that started Monday with over 30 activities.

It's a sea of celebration and cheer. People came to 30th and Lake in north Omaha early to get their spot for the parade.

"The dancers! They get you moving. I want to kind of start dancing with them. I'm enjoying myself," parade attendee, Daniel Jaras said. Although Jaras didn't get to show off his moves, he says he did have a great time.

"This is actually my first one. My fiance is from north Omaha and wanted to show me the parade. We're going to continue on with the fun afterwards," Jaras said.

As many different organizations filled the street, so did people trying to protect them. Mark Lincoln, a volunteer with Omaha 360, served as one of many block captains to watch for anything suspicious and report it to the police.

"I'm retired, so I want to give back to the community for what they've given me all these years," Lincoln said.

The captains are completely volunteer based, and while police were there, Lincoln said it's always good to have extra attention. He greeted people along the route, while also keeping a watchful eye.

"Our block area is actually Bristol Street. That's about 10 blocks north of here," Lincoln said.

The fun doesn't stop at the parade. The festival runs until Monday. But, for now, parade-goers are happy it was rain-free and another way to connect with the community.

"There's tons of people! It's so good to see all the faces," Tammie Dickens said.

The Native Omaha Days run every other year, so the next time you can enjoy the fun is in 2025.

