Native Omaha Days returning this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A biennial celebration known as Native Omaha Days will be back this year.

Event organizers are preparing for the biggest and best celebration to date.

Native Omaha Days will feature traditional activities like movie night at Film Streams, Gospel Fest and a parade along North 30th Street.

Organizers partnered with the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, Empowerment Network and dozens of community partners to plan this year's celebration.

Native Omaha Days will take place from July 26 to August 2. To learn more about this year's activities, click here.

