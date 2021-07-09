Naturalization ceremony held in Omaha Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty-five people officially became U.S. citizens today in Omaha at a naturalization ceremony.

The U.S. citizenship and immigration services, along with the U.S. District Court District of Nebraska led the event.

The citizenship candidates originate from nine countries including China, Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.

We spoke with one woman who waited more than three decades before she decided to become a citizen.

Watch the above video for more.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.