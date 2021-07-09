Watch
Naturalization ceremony held in Omaha Friday

Posted at 6:26 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 19:26:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty-five people officially became U.S. citizens today in Omaha at a naturalization ceremony.

The U.S. citizenship and immigration services, along with the U.S. District Court District of Nebraska led the event.

The citizenship candidates originate from nine countries including China, Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.

We spoke with one woman who waited more than three decades before she decided to become a citizen.

