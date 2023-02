OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Naughty Buddha Burger Bar announced on social media that its location in Omaha will be closing at the end of the week.

The restaurant's social media also announced the death of owner, Fatiah Ali, on February 14. Efforts are currently being focused on opening a new location in Lincoln.

SEE MORE: Take Out Tuesday: Naughty Buddha Burger Bar

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.