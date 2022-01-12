NCDS staff member arrested, charged with felonies Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Late Tuesday night, the Department of Correctional Services distributed a news release regarding an employee who was arrested and charged with two felonies.

An assistant warden at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln was arrested for "unauthorized communication with a prisoner" and sexual abuse of an inmate and booked into the Lancaster County jail.

Sarah Nelson Torsiello, 45, worked for the NDCS for nearly 20 years in various positions for the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Reception and Treatment Center. Torsiello has resigned since her arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes addressed the matter saying, "It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges. These are serious offenses. Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS."

