NDCS collaboration aims to help combat opioid overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Parole officers and others will be able to respond to opioid overdoses thanks to a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the Nebraska Board of Parole.

The agencies updated their policies to allow the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to acquire Naloxone, also known as Narcan, for use by staffers who work within the Division of Parole Supervision. Naloxone is used to combat the effects of opioid exposure of overdose.

“In this instance, we are able to leverage the purchasing authority of NDCS to put an important tool in the hands of our teammates,” said Rosalyn Cotton, chairperson of the parole board. “Fortunately, opioid overdose has not been the large-scale problem it has been in other states. Still, we want our staff members to be ready to respond, if they encounter a client who has overdosed, or they are exposed through contact.”

Staffers employed by the Board of Parole and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will undergo training in the use of Naloxone.

“When it comes to dealing with opioids, which are highly addictive and have such potent effects, it is best to act out of an abundance of caution,” said Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes. “To the extent NDCS can assist the Board of Parole in this regard, it is a win-win situation.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.