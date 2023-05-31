NDCS: Seven staff members assaulted by intoxicated inmates at Lincoln prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections is investigating an incident in which they allege three inmates assaulted multiple staff members at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

The incident resulted in potentially serious injuries, according to a press release.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Five staff members went to the hospital for treatment consistent with stabbings utilizing manufactured weapons, plus injuries from being kicked and punched on Wednesday.

The units where the alleged assaults occurred will remain on modified operations until all investigations are complete and any necessary follow-up has occurred.

Based on early information, the inmates who carried out the assaults were allegedly intoxicated and were being directed by staff members. They say the inmates responded by assaulting the team members.

Seven staff members were transported for medical care, including two who were injured when they responded to the scene. They were not physically assaulted.

The unit where the incident occurred is one of two high security, maximum custody units at RTC. Three weapons have been recovered.

“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” said Warden Taggart Boyd. “Staff responded quickly and contained the situation within minutes.”

“Violence toward staff members will not be tolerated,” said Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Rob Jeffreys. “Those who choose to perpetrate these acts will be dealt with accordingly, which includes internal discipline, risk mitigation and the judicial system.”

While the injuries were serious, none are considered to be life-threatening. The Nebraska State Patrol is overseeing the investigation. Findings will be presented to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

