NDHHS & Multicultural Coalition hosts Spanish virtual town hall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In an ongoing effort to reach out to minority and refugee communities, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Multicultural Coalition in Grand Island for a Spanish language Facebook Live Town Hall.

The Facebook Live Town Hall provided a space where residents can receive accurate information from public health and medical officials regarding the various vaccines in the Spanish language.

