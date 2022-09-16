NDOT urges drivers to go the speed limit ahead of Saturday Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers to abide by speed limits as the Huskers prepare to catch up with an old rival this weekend.

NDOT says driving faster than the posted speed limit is one of the main factors leading to car crashes.

"The total stopping distance for a vehicle traveling 60 mph is 100 yards — longer than a football field. When going 75 mph, it takes 150 yards to stop, the length of 1.5 football fields," said NDOT.

On gameday Saturday, traffic slowdowns might occur on roadways and around Lincoln. Those who speed have less time to react and avoid a crash.

Speeding and reckless driving can be reported to law enforcement or by dialing *55 to be connected with the Nebraska State Patrol.

NDOT suggests fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

