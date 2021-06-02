NE DHHS suspending proposed changes that would limit size of licensed childcare facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Wednesday that they are suspending proposed changes to group size at licensed child care facilities.

DHHS made the decision after feedback from recent public hearings.

Through the coming months, DHHS will continue learning about the impact of the pandemic on child care providers and child care availability, capacity and access.

DHHS is partnering with child care providers going forward, which will allow DHHS the chance to have more dialogue with the provider community.

“We value child care providers, the children in their care and those who entrust their children to them. We appreciate this opportunity to strengthen and enhance our child care system here in Nebraska and look forward to improving our systems and developing innovative solutions, especially because of all we experienced and learned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith said.

