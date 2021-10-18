'The Good Life is Calling' Nebraska creates marketing campaign to attract out-of-state residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The State of Nebraska is looking to attract new residents from outside the state with a new marketing campaign. ‘The Good Life is Calling’ is the new slogan and it includes a TV ad voiced by comedian and native Nebraskan Adam Devine to garner interest.

The campaign touts Nebraska’s low unemployment, great farm economy and high quality of life.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says it's the same approach a business would take.

“Even if you have a great product you still have to go out there and tell your potential customers that you’ve got a great product. You can’t just expect them to find you without letting them know that’s why companies all across this country run advertising campaigns and have a marketing strategy,” said Ricketts.

The ad campaign is funded from the state’s federal CARES act money and cost around $10 million.

The 30-second TV ads will be shown in Midwestern cities like Kansas City, Denver and Chicago.

Ricketts says he's hoping to attract those who have lived here before and those looking for a new start.

"We want Nebraskans who have left the state to remind them of that and ask them to come back to the state and raise their families here. We want people who are looking for a change of pace especially after the last 18 months, maybe they're tired of those big urban areas, and are looking for a better quality of life,” said Ricketts.

You can watch the entire ad and get more information on the ad campaign website.

Ricketts' office said the campaign was developed in a partnership with a state-headquartered creative agency (ARchrival) and that it will begin running today with multiple placements in key markets.

