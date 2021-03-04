NE recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About 4,900 Nebraskans are supported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service’s (DHHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities (DD) program. In supporting them, the department is recognizing Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

One way the DHHS is supporting those in need of services is with person-centered service plans.

“Person-centered planning is really ensuring that the plan is developed with the person, for the person, and by the person. It is a different way of thinking of how we create services and support for people based on what the participant wants and not what the system has to offer,” said Developmental Disabilities Director Tony Green.

With this approach, DHHS aims to help people with Developmental disabilities enjoy “the same opportunities to live, work, and enjoy life as everyone else,” the department said.

March was proclaimed Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, something which DHHS said is an important part of the ongoing mission to support those who need DD services.

“Our Division recognizes the importance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and continues our hard work towards realizing the goal of full community inclusion so that people with developmental disabilities are living a fulfilling and productive life alongside neighbors in their community, “said Developmental Disabilities Director Tony Green.

To help others supporting people with developmental disabilities, the department will be hosting a free workshop on Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. You can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrdOGhrDotEtM7C6Xerfv4dtoy8J6v3hqD and other resources at https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/DD-Person-Centered-Planning.aspx .

