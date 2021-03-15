NE & surrounding states put pedal to the metal amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the pandemic, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and law enforcement agencies in surrounding states reported a big increase in people driving too fast and furious.

NSP said Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri all reported “a dramatic increase in excessive speeding citations that began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We communicate regularly with our law enforcement partners in neighboring states, and the increase in excessive speeding has been a common theme in those conversations over the last year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP is proud to partner with these neighboring states in reminding motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and the need for us to all work together to make our states safe.”

Iowa reported a whopping 108% increase while Nebraska reported a 70% increase.

