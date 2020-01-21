NE Wildlife Rehab treats opossum suffering from frostbite

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This time of year, many of us are bundling up and bringing pets inside to keep them safe but few may be thinking about the impact on wildlife. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab wants to remind people to reach out to them if you see a wild animal suffering from cold-related illnesses and injuries.

The request comes after the organization took an opossum into their care which was suffering from frostbite and in need of medical care.

If you find an animal in need, you can contact Nebraska Wildlife Rehab by visiting their website at https://nebraskawildliferehab.org/