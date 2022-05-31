Near-drowning at Hitchcock pool; Omaha public pools have not opened for the summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a near-drowning at Hitchcock Park Swimming Pool on Sunday night. Omaha police say they responded to the pool, which is on South 45th Street, at about 11:30 p.m. after a report that a juvenile was at the bottom of the pool.

According to the police report, several juveniles were in the area and flagged down first responders, who had to use a bolt cutter to get inside the facility.

Omaha public pools are not open yet. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, OPD said there were no updates on the condition of the victim.

